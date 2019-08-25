Michael Raynes of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

While the veteran centre-back was pleased to help Pools keep their second clean sheet of the season, he was frustrated it didn't lead to three points at Victory Park.

Following the match, Raynes told the Hartlepool Mail: "We're disappointed not to come away with all three points but it was probably a fair result.

"We probably had a few better chances but it’s a point away from home and a good catalyst going in to Wrexham on Monday.

"We ended the game strongly which is probably the frustrating part for us because we had some really good chances towards the end but we couldn’t get it over the line.

"But I’m not going to sit here and batter the attacking players because they’ve been brilliant so far this season scoring goals, it’s us defenders who needed to do a lot better. Hopefully the clean sheet today gives us something to build on as a group."

Raynes was also quick to praise Ben Killip following the young shot-stopper's tough start to the season.

"They had one good chance but Ben did really well for us today," added the former Stockport County defender.

"He's one that's been unlucky so far this season but I thought he was brilliant today and he deserved the clean sheet more than anyone.

"We did needed to do better defensively and we did. But some of the goals we’ve been conceding, nine times out of 10, they wouldn’t go in.

"Some of the headers that have looped in over Ben and stuff like that, you just couldn’t put your finger on it but these things happen in football.

You can’t lose confidence, you’ve got to come out fighting and I think we’ve shown that today. There’s no one shirking away or hiding from responsibility because I think the gaffer and the coaches have put together a good team of honest lads here who are all trying to do the right things.