Hartlepool United defender opens up on playing against Halifax Town with an injury
Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso has opened up on playing in Pools’ 2-0 defeat away to Halifax Town with a niggle in the National League clash last Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Congo-born player made his first appearance of the campaign after a calf injury kept him out of the first team squad to face Sutton United on the opening day of the season.
"The gaffer pulled me aside and had a conversation about me playing on Tuesday night,” Kioso said to the Hartlepool Mail. “I just tried to go out there and give my best.
“Even if I’m not 100 per cent, if the boys need me to play I’ll play no matter what. At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about us all as a group.
Kioso’s side face Maidenhead United at York Road this afternoon with key players Luke Molyneux (foot), Josh Hawkes (hamstring) and captain Ryan Donaldson (calf) still struggling.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Maidenhead boasts former Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy, who once angered Poolies by claiming they had created a difficult atmosphere for him to play in,
Pools’ young defender, however, had a message for his teammates ahead of the National League clash.
“I’m not here to benefit myself and look out only for me, I’m trying to help the boys and if that means playing when I’m needed then I’ll obviously do that.
“At the end of the day, it’s about us all sticking together as we have and picking up a positive result."