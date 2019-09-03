Peter Kioso of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Consecutive National League wins for the first time in a year have Pools sitting ninth in the table ahead of the trip to Holker Street.

Barrow currently reside in the relegation zone following back-to-back defeats against Halifax Town and Woking.

A lot has changed in the opening eight games for Pools. The pre-season positivity was drained after losing their opening two matches, but now it seems to be slowly but surely returning following some encouraging performances and results.

Regardless of the result tonight, it’s important for Pools to look at the last two games as a benchmark for the level they need to be consistently performing at over the course of the campaign.

And that’s a sentiment shared by Kioso and the Pools squad as they move on from the highs of Saturday and switch their focus onto maintaining those standards in Cumbria this evening.

“We can definitely build some momentum from the last two matches,” said the young defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We needed to push on after the Wrexham game and that’s exactly what we did against a good Torquay side at a very good ground which isn’t easy get points at in my opinion.

“All the boys were saying that there’s no way we could have came that far and come away with anything less than a win so that was a good motivator.

“Everyone wanted a win and we played that way and got the result. It made the journey home a lot easier knowing that we were bringing this points with us.

“We enjoyed the win on the way home but the game is gone now and we’ve got another important one tonight.

“We’re happy and we’ve rested up so we’re ready to go again at Barrow. Barrow gave us a hard game away but we’re pushing on now and the boys are confident.