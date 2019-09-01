Peter Kioso celebrates the winning goal for Hartlepool United at Torquay (photo: Mark Fletcher).

Kioso’s thunderous 80th minute effort proved to be the winner as he received Gime Toure's pass before launching the ball into the left side of the goal from the edge of the box.

It was some finish from the 20-year-old but something he knew he had in his locker after being frustrated not to have found the net earlier in the match.

“I always get onto the gaffer saying I have a Ronaldo right foot in me now and again and people think I don’t have it because it don’t shoot that much,” he said.

“The gaffer was saying to me that I could have had a hat-trick. The first shot was blocked and the second hit the post but I thought both were going in.

“That’s just my luck, you know if Gime hits that it’s going into the top corner but for me it’s just waved away at the last minute and came back out.

“But I always felt that I’d have another chance and I said to myself that if it came then I’d find the net and help the boys get the win.”

Credit also went to Toure for the assist though Kioso was reluctant to praise his teammate too much.

“I was giving out to Gime in the changing room after because I’ve had to do a lot with that ball because he played it behind me!” The defender smiled.

“I had to take a touch with my left foot and then shoot with my right but it was excellent from Gime and Ryan [Donaldson] with the header down.

“I think sometimes people forget that we wouldn’t have scored that goal had Ryan not headed that ball down to Gime in the first place.

“It was good striker play from Ryan which was a different think we seen from him.