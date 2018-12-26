Hartlepool United END loan of Burton Albion striker Marcus Dinanga as Richard Money assesses future of Middlesbrough's Tyrone O'Neill

Hartlepool United have sent striker Marcus Dinanga back to Burton Albion.

And manager Richard Money also confirmed he will not be extending the temporary switch of Middlesbrough youngster Tyrone O’Neill.

Dinanga did not score in 17 appearances for Pools after making the switch from the Midlands.

With his loan up next month, Money saw fit to cut that short, with the 21-year-old no longer part of the Pools boss’ plans.

He said: “Marcus has gone back as I see little point in keeping him here when he is not going to feature.”

Pools have been light on goals this season with main striker Niko Muir netting just five times since the summer, while Luke James has just the one goal in that time.

As a result previous boss Matthew Bates called in a favour from former club Boro and got O’Neill in to help ease his side’s goalscoring problems.

It has not quite worked out for the youngster, though, with O’Neill netting just once - in the FA Cup replay loss to Gillingham.

“Tyrone will go when his Middlesbrough loan is up,” said Money, who is set to welcome back striker Jake Cassidy on January 2 after his Maidstone United loan spell.

“He has probably been a little unlucky not to be amongst the substitutes but as I say I can only pick five players on the bench.

“He misses out really because he is not our player. I really need to find out what we have got here.”

Pools have been in the market for a striker and could well make a move next month.

They have been keeping tabs on Stockport County and Republic of Ireland youth international Frank Mulhern.