Hartlepool United fan gallery as 4,156 supporters watch the late win over Ebbsfleet United - gallery

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Flick through our latest Hartlepool United fan gallery - with images via Adam Cook.

Is the play-off push really on for Pools?

Hartlepool United fans hope so after three straight wins but regardless of whether they edge their way into the National League top seven over the coming weeks, the smiles have at least been back on the faces of fans on home soil.

We were there to capture these images, via Adam Cook, in our latest Hartlepool United fan gallery. Can you spot anyone you know?

United head coach Anthony Limbrick, meanwhile, has been assessing his side's chances of a late play-off push. Pools recorded a third successive win for the first time since the beginning of last season on Saturday, beating relegated Ebbsfleet 3-2 thanks to Sam Folarin's late winner.

The Pools boss said: "We'll continue to approach the games in the same way we have done recently. "I know it's a boring answer, but it's one game at a time and all we're thinking about is Dagenham next weekend. We haven't been thinking beyond the next game, we haven't thought about the run we've been on and we haven't set any points targets.”

Three wins on the spin have reignited a play-off push

1. Hartlepool United fans

Three wins on the spin have reignited a play-off push | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United fans celebrating the 3-2 win over Ebbsfleet United in the National League to boost play-off hopes.

2. Hartlepool United fans

Hartlepool United fans celebrating the 3-2 win over Ebbsfleet United in the National League to boost play-off hopes. | Adam Cook

Pools fans cheer on Anthony Limbrick's side.

3. Hartlepool United fans

Pools fans cheer on Anthony Limbrick's side. | Adam Cook

Three wins on the spin have reignited a play-off push

4. Hartlepool United fans

Three wins on the spin have reignited a play-off push | Adam Cook

