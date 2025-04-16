Hartlepool United fans got the rare chance to see Anthony Limbrick put his Pools squad through their paces during an open training session - and here are some more fan pictures.
Pools hosted the session at The Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday morning. Fans also had the chance to meet the first team for photographs and autographs. The Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation were also on hand with their inflatable target goal plus club mascot H’Angus entertaining youngsters. Flick through our second gallery of images below.
1. Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid
2. Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool United fans photographed during an open training session held at The Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool United fans photographed during an open training session held at The Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.