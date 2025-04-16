26 stunning Hartlepool United fan pictures from Pools' open training session - gallery

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

More pictures from the open training session at Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool United fans got the rare chance to see Anthony Limbrick put his Pools squad through their paces during an open training session - and here are some more fan pictures.

Pools hosted the session at The Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday morning. Fans also had the chance to meet the first team for photographs and autographs. The Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation were also on hand with their inflatable target goal plus club mascot H’Angus entertaining youngsters. Flick through our second gallery of images below.

Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

1. Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

2. Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

3. Hartlepool United fans photographed during an open training session held at The Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid

4. Hartlepool United fans photographed during an open training session held at The Prestige Group Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United players and fans at the open training session. Picture by Frank Reid | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice