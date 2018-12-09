Hartlepool United fan verdict: Who shone in the 1-0 win over Maidenhead United?

Hartlepool United ended their seven game losing streak in League One with a 1-0 win at Maidenhead United.

We have done our player ratings with a twist this week, with super fan Mark Carroll - who goes home and away with Pools - dishing out the player ratings following the impressive victory on the road.

Josh Hawkes popped up with the goal to seal the win.

Here are Mark Carroll's Pools ratings:

Scott Loach - Well protected by the defence, little to do other than claim a few crosses . 6

Peter Kioso - Another solid showing until ankle injury ended his afternoon early ..6

Carl Magnay- Marshalled the defence well and stood up to the physical and long ball approach. ..7

Myles Anderson-In difficult conditions he competed well and did the basics right ..6

Mark Kitching- Followed up last weekend performance with another solid showing...6

Ryan Donaldson-offered width and energy going forward, ..6

Liam Noble-Involved in the midfield battle and kept things ticking over, came close with a free kick ..6

Nicky Featherstone- Busy in the centre of the park gave Hawkes licence to get forward...6

Josh Hawkes- Another well taken goal and behind all Pools' good play. 8 MOTM

Luke James- Another tireless display never gave opposition defenders any peace running the channels...6

Niko Muir- A lot of good hold up play and almost got himself a goal...6

Subs

Kenton Richardson - on for Kioso. Slotted into back three and continued his good recent form...7

Paddy McLaughlin- on for Hawkes N/A

Subs not used: Butler, O’Neill, Dinanga

Goals: Hawkes 17

Yellow cards: Featherstone 25

Maidenhead United XI: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Obileye (Cole 65), Kilgour, Comley, Kelly, Worsfold (Odametey 77), Nana-Twumasi, Clifton (Bird 71), Massey

Maidenhead United subs: Owusu, Peters

Red card: Comley 50

Attendance; 1,157