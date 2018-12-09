Hartlepool United fan verdict: Who shone in the 1-0 win over Maidenhead United?

Hartlepool United ended their seven game losing streak in League One with a 1-0 win at Maidenhead United.
We have done our player ratings with a twist this week, with super fan Mark Carroll - who goes home and away with Pools - dishing out the player ratings following the impressive victory on the road.
Josh Hawkes popped up with the goal to seal the win.
Here are Mark Carroll's Pools ratings:
Scott Loach - Well protected by the defence, little to do other than claim a few crosses . 6
Peter Kioso - Another solid showing until ankle injury ended his afternoon early ..6
Carl Magnay- Marshalled the defence well and stood up to the physical and long ball approach. ..7
Myles Anderson-In difficult conditions he competed well and did the basics right ..6
Mark Kitching- Followed up last weekend performance with another solid showing...6
Ryan Donaldson-offered width and energy going forward, ..6
Liam Noble-Involved in the midfield battle and kept things ticking over, came close with a free kick ..6
Nicky Featherstone- Busy in the centre of the park gave Hawkes licence to get forward...6
Josh Hawkes- Another well taken goal and behind all Pools' good play. 8 MOTM
Luke James- Another tireless display never gave opposition defenders any peace running the channels...6
Niko Muir- A lot of good hold up play and almost got himself a goal...6
Subs
Kenton Richardson - on for Kioso. Slotted into back three and continued his good recent form...7
Paddy McLaughlin- on for Hawkes N/A
Subs not used: Butler, O’Neill, Dinanga
Goals: Hawkes 17
Yellow cards: Featherstone 25
Maidenhead United XI: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Obileye (Cole 65), Kilgour, Comley, Kelly, Worsfold (Odametey 77), Nana-Twumasi, Clifton (Bird 71), Massey
Maidenhead United subs: Owusu, Peters
Red card: Comley 50
Attendance; 1,157