Hartlepool United fans react to signing of goalkeeper Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United fans welcomed the loan signing of goalkeeper Zach Hemming from Middlesbrough on Wednesday afternoon.
The teenager joins Pools from Boro until the end of 2019 and will provide some necessary competition between the sticks for Craig Hignett's side.
England C international Ben Killip was the only available goalkeeper at the club going into the Bank Holiday weekend double-header.
And given the 23-year-old's tough start to life at Hartlepool, the arrival of a fresh goalkeeping option has been welcomed by Poolies while simultaneously ending the prospect of a dream return for Dimi Konstantopoulos. The former Pools and Middlesbrough goalkeeper has recently been training with the club.
Here is how some of them responded on Twitter...
"Funny looking Dimi. Well in though, we needed another keeper." - @JackAshmann
"We needed another keeper, so good prospect signed up." - @LdurhamMbw
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"It needed addressing, hopefully Killip will come good." - @mickhartlepool
"Will this not knock Killip's confidence even more??!" - @durhampoolie
"Or it could make him realise his position isn't guaranteed and make him step up, always good to have competition." - @CharlJenkins95
"Sounds very sensible to me, and I really hope we will see Killip come good too." - @PaMitch78
"With it being early in the season I would put Zach Hemming straight into the team as it wouldn't do any harm and it will give Killip a chance to get himself sorted out as he hasn't been top notch up to now." - @Poolieboy1Les1