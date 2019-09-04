Ritchie Humphreys celebrates scoring Pools second goal during the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United in 2012.

They will take on a group of fans who will swap the terraces for the turf in the game in aid of Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) and Hartlepool United’s Youth Academy for budding stars of the future.

It was the idea of former Pools captain Micky Barron, and players who were involved in some of the club’s best times in recent years are set to star in the game at Hornby Park, Seaton Carew, on Sunday, October 13.

The line up includes Tommy Miller, Ben Clark, Efion Williams, Ritchie Humphreys, Anthony Sweeney, John Bracksone, Mark Tinkler, James Brown, Michael Nelson, and Kevin Henderson.

Tommy Miller in action.

It is hoped popular ex-keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos will also make an appearance.

Richard Ward, chair of HUST, said: “During the summer we met up with Micky Barron and did an interview and catch up about former players.

“Afterwards he said wouldn’t it be good if we could get some of the guys back together.

“He was the one who kickstarted it and he’s done a really good job with the players.

“We decided to call it Legends versus Fans.

“The players are Pools icons from some really good times such as promotions, play offs and the game at Cardiff.”

All of the places in the fans’ team were quickly snapped up. But organisers are hoping to see lots of supporters on the day.

The 90-minute match kicks off at 2pm and there will be opportunities to meet the players and have pictures taken.

Richard added: “It should be a really good event although I suspect the football will be one-way traffic!

“We want as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the day.

“We also want to raise some money, not just for HUST but for the club Youth Academy and put on a match that fans can really buy into.”

Entry is just £2 for adults and £1 for kids. Or a ticket to the match and a function afterwards, with food, presentations and Q&A, is £5.