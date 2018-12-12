Hartlepool United fans’ verdict on new manager Richard Money

Hartlepool United fans are set to give their full support to experienced new manager Richard Money.

Supporters were surprised at the 63-year-old’s appointment after Lee Bradbury was the previous favourite to replace Matthew Bates who was sacked two weeks ago.

Hartlepool United supporter Pauline McSweenie

But they are confident that Money’s wide experience can get Pools moving up the National League table.

Pauline McSweenie, secretary of Hartlepool United Supporters Association, said: “He has got the experience we need in this league.

“Let’s all get behind him and get a few more wins under our belt.”

Ron Harnish, from the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST), said: “He has managed clubs at our level and above before and seems to get the right response, so we have to just cross our fingers and give him a chance.”

Neil Appleyard, of Hartlepool United Disabled Supporters Association (HUDSA), said: “We have got somebody who is tried and tested.

“He could be a really good appointment. Hopefully things will work out and we will move forward together.”

Season ticket holder Alastair Rae, who has been supporting Pools for over 50 years, was also optimistic.

He said: “He won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but I think it’s important the fans get behind him and give him the best possible support to turn the fortunes of the team around.”

Steve Mead, of the Friends of HUFC1908, said: “He is going to have to hit the ground running and get the players playing the way he wants, hopefully the chairman backing him with some cash to spend on players to strengthen the squad.

“I wish him all the best and fingers crossed we will be up there at the end of the season.”

Paul Smith, another long-time fan, said: “I hope everyone gets behind him, which I’m sure they will, and he gets a good start.”

Michael Lewis, who started last season’s Save Pools campaign, said: “It was a bit of a surprise but he seems like a good appointment.

“He could be just what we are looking for.”