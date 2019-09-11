Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip discusses the impact of working with Middlesbrough loanee Zach Hemming and legend Dimi Konstantopoulos
Ben Killip felt he was guilty of knowing his position was comfortable at Hartlepool United despite a difficult start.
Killip came under fire early into his Pools career following a string of performances that he admitted ‘weren’t good enough’.
But following the arrival of goalkeeper Zach Hemming from Middlesbrough, the England C number 1 has upped his game considerably.
“At the start of the season we didn’t have a second choice goalkeeper with Brad and Ryan both out on loan which was different as I had no competition,” Killip admitted.
“They still train every day and they’re pushing, but when there’s no direct second choice you know your position is comfortable and I think I got a bit guilty of that when I knew I was going to play every game regardless of how well I was playing. But since Zach has come in, he’s been excellent in training so it’s helped push me and kick-on further.”
Another goalkeeper with Boro and Pools connections, Dimi Konstantopoulos, is also training with Killip and the ‘keepers.
“Dimi is just and unbelievable pro, he’s 40 and still coming in to train with us every day,” the 23-year-old added.
“He doesn’t need the money or to train and play games, he’s had is career and it’s huge credit to him that he’s came in and helped me and all the lads.
“He’s an amazing person to be around because he’s just so calm and he’s seen it all, nothing fazes him. Hopefully I can take a leaf out of his book and use that for my career.”