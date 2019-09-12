Ben Killip in action for Hartlepool United. Picture by Frank Reid

Hartlepool United are currently five games unbeaten in the National League and have made several long journeys already.

And for only the second time this season, Pools haven’t had a competitive weekday fixture this week as they’ve been able to get a consistent run of training sessions in place.

Several Hartlepool players featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United on Tuesday afternoon as a Nicke Kabamba hat-trick and late Gavan Holohan goal saw them claim a convincing 4-0 win.

Having started all 10 matches so far, Killip wasn’t involved in the game at Victoria Park as he’s been enjoying a spell on the training pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a welcome break having a week off from playing,” admitted the Pools number 1.

“We’ve had 10 games in five weeks which is a stupid amount of games early in the season and we are on a good run but the break will be massive for us for everyone to take a breather and get a full week of training in.

“We don’t feel like we’ve had a full week of training this season, it’s just been match preparation.

“It’s a massive week where we can really get our teeth into some work and hopefully go there and get a win, it’s another long trip for us but we’ll look forward to it and go there full of confidence.”

While Pools are away this Saturday, Killip has some business he wants to attend to back at The Vic.

“I haven’t got a clean sheet at home yet, they’ve all been on the road,” he said.

“Obviously I’d like one here but as long as the team are winning games and picking up points, that’s the main thing.