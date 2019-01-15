Hartlepool United halt decade of decline despite recent struggles as Mark Maguire targets National League stability

Chief executive Mark Maguire believes Hartlepool United have finally arrested TEN years of decline.

While struggles continue on the field for Pools, Maguire believes the club is finally heading in the right direction off it.

Although, he accepts results need to improve in a campaign always earmarked as one of transition and "rebuilding".

CLICK THIS LINK FOR ALL THE LATEST HARTLEPOOL UNITED NEWS



"We acknowledge the work required to become more competitive in the league," said Maguire.

"It will involve some comings and goings and inevitably ups and downs but as long as overall we are progressing we should be encouraged that the turning around of this club after ten years of decline is gradually happening."

READ MORE: Dundee face anxious wait after ex-Hartlepool United captain Andrew Davies suffers foot injury against St Johnstone



"Turning this thing around was never going to happen overnight and I will keep repeating the reality that coming to terms with our status us the very first and most important phase of the club's development on and off the pitch.

"We didn't make any false promises about this season, we said it would be about rebuilding - that remains the case."

READ MORE: Hartlepool United close in on defender capture as loan man departs



Money, speaking with Hartlepool United's matchday programme The Blue Print, also revealed he is writing a number of budgets for the next couple of seasons, with promotion back to the Football League high on the agenda.

"I'm writing various versions of a budget for the next couple of years," he said.

"They explore the different scenarios of potential league status and it is clear that we have to continue to work harder and smarter and to a plan.

"We will get stronger, we will get better."