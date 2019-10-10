Hartlepool United have SACKED Craig Hignett
Hartlepool United have today sacked Craig Hignett.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 12:48 pm
Assistant manager Ged McNamee has also departed Victoria Park.
An initial statement read “Hartlepool United has today made the decision to terminate the contracts of Craig Hignett and Assistant Manager Ged McNamee.
“A more detailed statement will follow this afternoon but suffice to say this incredibly difficult decision has been made with a heavy heart, as both men have worked tirelessly for the Club in the last eighteen months.”