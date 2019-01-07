Hartlepool United is an 'angry', 'negative' club - but Richard Money is determined to change that

Richard Money admits he's been surprised by the negativity he has encountered at Hartlepool United.

The manager, less than a month into his time in charge at the Super 6 Stadium, believes Pools is a "negative" and "angry" football club at present.

Following the home loss Maidstone United, which left Pools 11 points outside the National League play offs and 14th in the table, Money, when asked whether he'd been surprised by the negativity at the club, said: "Yes, yeah, yeah.

"In terms of the squad we walked on the pitch as vibrant. We thought we'd beat them.

"The result determines the feeling but this is an angry club. This club is negative. Really, really negative. We all have to work hard to get out of it.

"If anyone thinks I am happy with that they are mad. But I am not going to sit here and criticise the players when they need support.

"I am hearing people behind me say 'why are you playing Luke James on the wing?' I am not. He is one of three forwards."

Money has asked fans to show some empathy, an understanding that it is not easy to change things overnight, especially not with the same group of players.

"When we have a squad that is built without one single wide player, I would ask for a bit of understanding, some empathy. What would you do?

"Put yourself in my shoes. I can only put on the pitch what we have."

Money is keen to change the course of events at Pools, and knows bringing players through the door is essential this month.

The manager says he is targeting two wide players as a priority.

"We do not have a proper wide player at the club," he said.

"I would like to bring two in if I can find them.

"We have players who can drive with the ball, but we don't have players who can drop players on their backsides. When you play against nine men behind the ball it is difficult without that in the side.

"My message to everyone is give me a break - give us some time.

"Over time we can make players better. We will work hard to turn it around with maybe a few different players. That is not easy in January either."