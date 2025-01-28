Hartlepool United issue club statement as winger and defender depart Pools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Hartlepool United transfer news as two depart.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have confirmed the departure of Matthew Bondswell and Kazenga LuaLua following the expiration of their contracts.

Both men signed for Pools in November following a spell training with the club but following a short spell have since been released. Meanwhile, manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools could still look to strengthen their squad further this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Pools secured two much-needed attacking additions on Friday when they announced the signings of versatile forward Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom, and winger Sam Folarin, who joined from Harrogate for an undisclosed fee.

Regarding the two players to leave, a Pools statement on Tuesday afternoon read: “Hartlepool United can confirm Matthew Bondswell and Kazenga LuaLua have departed the club upon the expiration of their contracts.

“The pair joined Pools in November, with LuaLua making eight appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium, while Bondswell played twice. The club will support both players as they look to continue their football career elsewhere. We wish them the best of luck for their future.”

LuaLua, who turned 34 last month, arrived with a stellar reputation thanks in large part to a number of impressive spells with Brighton, where he made more than 150 appearances and helped the Seagulls win promotion from League One to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bondswell, meanwhile, is at the opposite end of his career but has already spent time at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Having come through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, the energetic left-back attracted the interest of German giants RB Leipzig.

Since then, the 22-year-old has represented the likes of Dutch club FC Dordrecht, Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United and, most recently, Newport, where he made 40 appearances last season.

Cleary and Folarin, signed in part to help Pools cope with injuries to Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, both made their debuts during Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Woking. Cleary, who made seven appearances for League Two leaders Walsall in the first half of the campaign, produced a promising cameo. Folarin, who scored 15 goals in 87 games for Harrogate, lost the ball on a handful of occasions but also managed to combine well with the marauding Dan Dodds.

Meanwhile, Pools are expected to make a permanent move for Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley this week, the 21-year-old has had spells training with Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game on Saturday in general on further transfer business, Lawrence said: "We're looking at players and we're considering what qualities we need in our squad to improve and enhance it," he said. "The players you end up bringing in, hopefully, will embody those qualities. "Funds have been made available so there may be further additions, or there may not be.

"What matters to me is - yes, it's great to have those players in but what I also want just as much is to have Joe Grey back, to have Anthony Mancini back. I want Adam Campbell back, we saw him return to the side today. I want Gary Madine back, he missed the Woking game with a groin strain. These are all really, really important players.

"New players are important and I'm very grateful for the backing and the new lads we've been able to bring in. I also want the players we have out back. We are not bad then, we are not bad at all when everybody's fit and firing."