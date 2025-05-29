Hartlepool United legend delivers Anthony Limbrick verdict ahead of new season

Club legend Micky Barron has been speaking about Anthony Limbrick’s future.

Hartlepool United club legend Micky Barron has delivered his verdict on the future of Anthony Limbrick.

Limbrick was handed the reins after Lennie Lawrence stood aside midway through last season and it was a rocky period for the club amid major uncertainty off the field but the head coach has a year remaining on his current deal.

Although the former Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough coach is contracted for next season, he still faces an uncertain future. It has been a turbulent few months at Pools to say the least after owner Raj Singh resigned as chairman amid ongoing takeover talks. When the takeover stalled, Singh then revealed the club’s interim board had asked him to come back and help fund the club - with season ticket holders given the chance to vote on that.

Despite major controversy around the vote itself, the results were that 63% of fans wanted Singh to return and keep funding the club, in the short term at least. Pools also released their retained list last week and while there is a core of a team under contract, four key players are out of contract - David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey. So uncertainty reigns supreme at Pools. So what about Limbrick’s future?

What has Hartlepool United club legend Micky Barron said?

Club legend Barron told the Mail: “It’s a tough one - at times I’ve been really impressed with him, but there have been other times when I find the tactics, particularly mid-game, a little bit negative at times.

“He was put in a really difficult situation when Lennie decided to go back upstairs. I think that should have been done towards the end of the season, I think it was done too early for Limbrick to really have a good chance. To come in and do it then was very difficult for him.

“If I was a new owner coming in, I’d want to bring a new manager in. Saying that, I think Limbrick has shown at times that he can play football, he’s got an understanding of the town and the people, he’s not one to shy away from things. The more people get to know him, the more people like him. It’s just whether or not he’s the right person at this time to lead the club forward.”

