Hartlepool United line-up v Halifax Town – two changes and Luke Williams in squad
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has made a couple of changes to his side for the Tuesday night trip to Halifax Town.
After Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sutton United most would have expected the Pools boss to shake things up at The Shay.
But with just two changes, one which was forced due to injury, the personnel changes have been fairly minimal as a tactical shift seems evident.
Peter Kioso has recovered from a calf problem to come in for the injured Kenton Richardson (ankle) and midfielder Nicky Feathersone replaces Saturday’s scorer Gime Toure in the starting XI.
After missing training last week, Luke Williams has been named on the bench for the first time since his dazzling cameo against Sheffield United under-23s in pre-season. Ryan Donaldson also travelled with the squad but didn’t make the bench.
Pools: Killip, Kioso, Kerr, Raynes, Crichlow-Noble, Mafuta, Featherstone, Kennedy, Noble, Kabamba, James.Subs: Kitching, Cunningham, Holohan, Williams, Toure