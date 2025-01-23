Hartlepool United linked with transfer swoop for Championship forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Hartlepool United transfer news.

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary.

Pools are reportedly interested in a loan move for the 20-year-old forward, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. Championship side West Brom, who now have Tony Mowbray as manager, are poised to allow the forward out on loan to gain more experience.

The 72 website added: “Cleary, 20, has spent the first-half of this season on loan with League Two title hopefuls Walsall. He made seven appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers and chipped in with one goal before returning to The Hawthorns earlier this month.”

When the England Under-19 youth international signed for Wallsall on loan, Walsall head coach Mat Sadler said: “He’s a very good finisher, very direct. He wants to get at people and gives us a different attacking outlet which is what I talk about all the time, having different weapons in the game to be able to beat teams in different ways and he does that."

What is the transfer situation at Hartlepool United?

Last week Pools boss Lennie Lawrence confirmed that "funds have been made available" to strengthen his squad after an injury-hit Pools drew 1-1 at strugglers Wealdstone on Saturday.

Pools were without influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini for the long trip to Grosvenor Vale, with Grey undergoing a pre-planned groin operation that is set to keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Mancini, who produced his best performance of the season against Oldham on New Year's Day and looked as though he was just beginning to hit his stride, is expected to be out for around a month after pulling up in training.

Speaking last week, the Pools boss said: “Funds have been made available. I thought we were going to win the game, but in the end a draw was a fair result. We've got no complaints.

"We're a bit short of attacking options but hopefully we can address that. Funds have been made available and we'll look to bring somebody in to complement the players we've got.

"We lacked a real pace element. Joe Grey's had a groin operation, hopefully he'll be back in four to six weeks. Anthony Mancini hurt his groin in training, we're hoping he won't be quite as long as that. Adam Campbell's not quite there yet, but hopefully he'll be involved next week.

"We need somebody with pace whose first thought is to threaten in-behind. We need that balance in the squad."