Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools claimed their first win in six National League matches as goals from Gime Toure and a dramatic last-minute winner from Jason Kennedy cancelled out Rhys Muprhy’s late header.

It was an impressive display from Pools but Craig Hignett admitted he thought his side were facing another 1-1 draw.

“I felt as though I’d been kicked in the guts,” the Pools boss said reflecting on Yeovil’s equaliser.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the type of game you like to see as a manager but the character for us to come back and nick a winner, if you know you’re going to win every game like that then I’d take it!

“I thought we’d thrown away two points again. You could see why Yeovil had gone on such a good run but I thought we stifled them really well and they couldn’t cope with our press from the front and they had to change it.

“The way our lads stuck to their game plan was unbelievable.”

After going five games without a win, Hignett was pleased to end the poor run of results though felt there wasn’t a significant improvement in terms of the performance.

“There’s little to choose between the previous games,” he added.

“We were more aggressive and in their face today. But I think we’ve done okay in recent weeks, Eastleigh we should have won and Chesterfield they scored an offside goal so we should have won the last three really.

“I would have liked to see us win more convincingly. Ryan [Donaldson] had a really good chance to put away and make it 2-0 and if that had gone in I would have fancied us to win by three or four.

“But it stayed 1-0 and as long as it’s 1-0 the opposition have a chance. That’s been our issue, we haven’t made the most of the chances we’ve created.