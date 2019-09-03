Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett delighted to claim third successive National League win at Barrow
Craig Hignett was understandably delighted to see his side claim a third successive win at Barrow on Tuesday evening.
Ryan Donaldson’s second half strike on his return to the starting line-up saw Pools snatch the points against a Bluebirds outfit who had very strong periods of pressure during the game that they failed to make count.
Following the match, Hignett said: “I’m delighted, it was a tough game, Barrow are a good side so to come here and win with a clean sheet is no mean feat.
“I thought our work-rate and discipline were excellent, especially in the second half. The lads had to dig in, but that’s what you have to do in this league.
“It took us a while to get to grips with them, they had a lot of the ball, Ben [Killip] has made a good early save and kept out two long-range shot but was comfortable.”
Typically, there was wind and rain in abundance at Barrow as Pools had to weather a storm in more ways than one.
“We had to battle the elements, there was all sorts, the wind, the rain, the pitch was so quick and Barrow are a very good side as well,” Hignett added.
“Barrow came out flying but once things calmed down we dealt with what them fairly comfortably.
“I’m delighted with the clean sheet but it was a team performance and I couldn’t look at one individual, there was so many good performances there and as a team we had a real willingness to dig in and not concede.”