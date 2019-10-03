Josh Hawkes got on the scoresheet against Leicester City under-23s during the week. Picture by Tom Banks

A Luke James brace and another from Josh Hawkes saw a Pools XI to a comfortable win as Craig Hignett looked to keep his large squad match fit going into Saturday’s important National League fixture at home to Yeovil Town.

“The reserve game was just to give our lads minutes really,” said the United boss.

“I saw Steve Beaglehole [Leicester City U23 coach] when we played Dagenham & Redbridge. He stayed at our hotel and he said he was looking for a game so we arranged it.

Luke James netted a brace against the young Foxes at Victoria Park. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“He brought a couple of their lads up who we wanted to look at as well even though they’re a Premier League club so we couldn’t take them until the transfer window opens but it was good to see what they’ve got.

“It worked well, the lads played well and got some minutes in their legs so it was a really worthwhile game.

“Luke James scored two which is all well and good but we need to transfer that into league games.

“You know what strikers are like, if they get a goal then they can get on a run and we just need one or two to start finding the back of the net regularly, hopefully the game will give him confidence.