Josh Hawkes is one of several players out injured for Hartlepool United (photo: Frank Reid).

The games coming thick and fast at the start of the National League season means there’s little time to stop and catch your breath.

And ahead of Saturday’s trip to Maidenhead United – with Pools still looking to get off the mark for the campaign – Hignett feels the opening matches of the season will prove to be a test for his depleted squad.

“It will [test our resilience] at the minute because we’ve got a lot of attacking options out,” he said.

“Josh Hawkes is out, Luke Molyneux is out, Ryan Donaldson is out, Luke Williams has just come back in so those are four players straight away.

“Myles Anderson is not a million miles away is starting training now so we’ve got bits and bobs.

“Kenton Richardson is still injured but we’ve got a good squad that can cope with things like that, after six or seven games in a short space of time, you’re hoping that the injured players are back. We will pick up some injuries because it is such a tough start to the season.”

All of United’s currently injured players were present at East Durham College on Thursday morning though Richardson was sporting a walking boot and crutches as the squad gathered for training.

“All the players are close, Molyneux and Donaldson aren’t far away,” Hignett added.

“Donaldson is training with us now, Luke Molyneux is training outside but hasn’t joined in yet but will do. Luke Williams is joining in, Josh Hawkes isn’t yet he’s still another couple of weeks away and the same goes for Kenton Richardson.

“There’s no set return dates or games, it’s just about getting those players back as quickly as we can and get them training with us to see how they look.

“If they need a game, we’ll organise a game for some of them which some of them will need especially the ones who have missed the majority of pre-season.