Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

First half goals from Gavan Holohan and Gus Mafuta weren’t enough to stop the Ravens claiming three points at Victoria Park as an early Michael Cheek strike followed by a Reeco Hackett-Fairchild brace proved to be the difference.

“We had a really good start to the game but they go and score with the first chance which gets their tails up,” Hignett said following the game.

“We managed to get back into the game with a really good goal from Gav.

“Then you think ‘let’s go on again’ but again a really poor goal from a set-piece which we know they’re good at.

“But another really good goal from us, 15 or so passes into Gus, great finish, 2-2.

“Second half you want to try and press on, I was pleased with how we started the second half, Niko [Muir] had a really good chance, should have scored really and then we can get our nose in front at 3-2 and it’s a different game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No one is cutting us open, it’s just people running and balls into the box – it’s a really frustrating one for me.

“We’re at home and the home crowd are really up for it and one or two of them are probably a bit nervous at home now, one or two were shaky but they’ve got to snap out of that quickly.

“Bromley just did the simple things well while we didn’t.

“They worked hard, plugged holes, defended when they had to, had a bit of luck and we didn’t have enough know how and nous to break them down at that end and to stop them scoring at the other.

“The worst thing that should happen is that you draw that game given how the it was.