Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses the 'unbelievable' stats from summer signing Gime Toure
For Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett, this summer has all been about raising the standards at the club and one player is doing just that.
Pools have been taking a scientific approach to training and matches as they monitor and collect data from their players after training sessions and matches.
And so far the standard has been set both on and off the pitch by summer signing Gime Toure – who along with three goals in three starts this season – also has some of the most impressive stats when it comes to his work rate.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Gime works really hard, his stats are unbelievable in training,” Hignett revealed.
“The metres he puts in on the pitch and his explosive efforts are almost double what anyone else does so you look at things like that and you hope he drags other people up there with him.”