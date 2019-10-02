Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses top scorer Gime Toure and what he needs to see more of from him
With six goals to his name, Gime Toure is Hartlepool United’s runaway top scorer so far this season.
Despite his fine solo strike in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Eastleigh being his first in seven National League matches, the Frenchman is three goals ahead of any other Pools player. Midfielder Liam Noble has scored three this campaign though two of those have come from the penalty spot.
There’s a danger Pools could become overly reliant on Toure as it’s no surprise that the side’s dip in form coincided with a frustrating spell for the 25-year-old forward.
“He’s terrific when he’s in form Gime and he’s one who will only get better,” said United manager Craig Hignett.
“He can really make things difficult for defenders and he tortured the two Eastleigh lads down their right side on Saturday.
“I was really pleased with his finish as well, it wasn’t a lash, it was a really controlled effort into the far corner. We should have played on that more because we had them rocking.”
While Hignett remains pleased with Toure’s contributions, he still wants to see more from the summer signing.
“Gime can be frustrating as we’ve seen, he was carrying a little knock at the end of the game,” added the Pools boss.
“He needs to help the team out a little bit more when we’re under pressure and he understands that. But I wouldn’t point my finger at anyone and say they had a bad game because I thought everyone has put in a real shift over the last two games.”