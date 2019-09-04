Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett and Hartlepool United's 1st team coach Ged McNamee during the Vanarama National League match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at the Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Tuesday 3rd September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A determined display saw Pools see off a tricky Bluebirds outfit who were proving a threat all evening.

Following the match, Craig Hignett highlighted a few key approaches from his side that played their part in the win.

“I don’t like the three at the back but it’s working and it’s bringing out the best in the players we’ve got available,” he said.

“The back five and goalkeeper were brilliant and worked really hard to keep the clean sheet but it was a real team effort from everyone.”

The one alteration Hignett made from Saturday’s win at Torquay was skipper Ryan Donaldson coming in for Luke James. It proved to be an inspired change as well with Donaldson playing in a more advanced role and netting the winner at Holker Street.

“Ryan’s position is a striker or a wide-man,” added the Pools manager.

“I felt for Luke because he’d done nothing wrong, I just felt we needed someone with more of a defensive head without sacrificing anything going the other way.

“I knew Ryan could get off the back of their midfielders because their centre-halves wouldn’t pick him up thinking he’s a midfielder and that’s how he got the goal. He made three or four good runs during the game on the back of that and could have scored more.”

After seeing his substitutes help swing the game at Torquay on Saturday, Hignett opted to just make one late change during the match against Barrow.

“Our midfield were in a really good rhythm and understood their roles because Barrow’s movement and rotation in midfield is really good,” he continued.

“It took us a half to work out how to do it but once we did we stopped Barrow causing us as many problems. I didn’t want to risk putting someone on who wasn’t up to speed with it because that can cost you so Nicke [Kabamba] for Gime [Toure] was the only obvious change.