Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett reacts to a refereeing decision during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After a fairly clean and straight-forward first half, the Hartlepool manager and fans started to become increasingly vexed by some of the decisions being made.

Hignett felt Fylde’s opening goal had a foul on Mark Kitching in the build-up before being bundled in via a offside Ryan Croasdale.

The Pools players and coaching staff protested the goal saw The Coasters pull a goal back but they fell on deaf ears as the visitors would go on to equalise moments later.

Referee Gareth Rhodes during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

As frustrations started to boil over late on, Hignett was shown his first yellow card of the season by the referee due to his conduct on the touchline.

Following the match, the Pools boss explained how the caution came about.

“I was having a go at the ref for a ridiculous decision and I was out of my technical area,” Hignett said.

“The fourth official told me to get back in my technical area or he was going to tell the ref so I walked back into it but the ref came over and booked me.