Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Chorley and Hartlepool United at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday 24th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Hartlepool United are still searching for their first home win of the season and will be hoping to replicate the defensive resolve they displayed at Chorley on Saturday after conceding eight goals in their opening three home matches so far.

Wrexham sit ninth in the National League table, four points ahead of Pools in 19th. And Hignett is well aware of the threats The Dragons pose.

"Wrexham are a good strong team who are solid all over so it will be a very tough game," admitted the United boss.

"They’ve signed some good players, Devonte Redmond in midfield is an excellent player, JJ Hooper is another good player who’s played against us before and knows what The Vic is about so they’ll have threats and they’ll have quality.

"They’ve got Mark Harris on the wing who looks a real good prospect.

"We’ll have to be as solid as we were at Chorley but if we play to our best and we’re better with the ball then I’m sure we’ll cause them problems as well.

"We’ll do what we always do, go into Wrexham expecting to win the game and setting up to win the game.

"You can never predict what’s going to happen. From my point of view, the lads have got nothing to be ashamed of playing at home.

"The fans have been really good this year so players should enjoy playing in that atmosphere and give it a real good go.

"Whether we’ll play with a five at the back or four at the back remains to be seen but I thought we looked all right both ways but were more of a threat when we switched to a four.

"The message to the lads is to go out there and play with confidence to win the game. I don’t want to defend all game and try to hit teams on the break, that’s not me.