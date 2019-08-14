Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett one of six National League coaches featured in BT Sport documentary 'The Gaffer' – includes Harrogate Town, Eastleigh, Bromley and Maidstone
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett will feature in the 90-minute BT Sport documentary ‘The Gaffer’ which will air on Wednesday evening (10:45pm – BT Sport 2)
The Pools boss will be one of six National League coaches providing a behind the scenes look into the life of a football manager.
‘Fly on the wall’ football documentaries showing the side of the game previously hidden from the public eye have been increasing in popularity in recent years with the successes of All or Nothing: Manchester City and Sunderland ‘Til I Die being particularly well received critically and commercially.
Hignett, alongside Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver, Eastleigh’s Ben Strevens, Bromley’s Neil Smith and Maidstone United pair Hakan Hayrettin and John Still, has opened his doors to allow a further insight into the life of a football manager.
The documentary will depict the highs and lows of management while also delving into their lives away from the touchline.
The BT Sport cameras filmed Hignett in the build-up to the Good Friday clash at Halifax Town last season with behind the scenes access to the club’s training ground and changing rooms.
The Pools boss will discuss his life as a manager both on a matchday and during training while also covering the difficulties facing managers out of work
Reflecting on his involvement, Hignett said: "Hopefully it gives fans a different perspective on what it is to be a football manager and a bit of an insight in to life in the National League and at a club like Hartlepool United.”