Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Chorley and Hartlepool United at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday 24th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Following the goalless draw at Victory Park, Hignett was pleased to see his side demonstrate a more solid defensive display though felt their performance on the ball left a lot to be desired.

"If you go away from home, you want to be hard to play against," said the Pools boss.

"We started with a three at the back today which worked to a certain extent but it’s with the ball, it doesn’t matter what system you play, if you’re not composed on the ball then you’re going to struggle all game and we couldn’t get any rhythm going at all.

"Being away from home allows us to play a little bit differently and I think it suits us a little bit more.

"We had a few blocks and they got into some dangerous areas but we managed to get bodies in the way and Ben [Killip] made some good saves."

Pools will host Wrexham at Victoria Park less than 48-hours after playing at Chorley, giving them little time to prepare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it's something Hignett welcomes as he eyes that elusive home win.

"We’re in Sunday to do a warm down, some of the lads who missed out today will do a little bit more than the others," he added.

"We’ll obviously have to change it a little bit but we’ll see how they all are.

"I think everyone is the same, I welcome it really because it gives us the chance to let the dust settle on the Chorley game, reflect on what we could have done better and quickly put it into practice. As a player, I liked the games coming quickly.

"We’ll miss Niko Muir and probably Myles Anderson but the pleasing thing is Josh Hawkes is back now and Nicke Kabamba isn’t a million miles away, he came on as a sub but just needs a bit more training and he’ll be ready.