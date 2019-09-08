Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Toby Edser’s 15th-minute header looked to have put the Cards in front at Victoria Park but the linesman quickly had his flag up to chalk off the goal.

While Hignett conceded that the decision may have been fortunate to his side, he felt that was more than made up for by their lack of fortune in front of goal.

With Woking feeling hard done by following the draw in front of the BT Sport cameras, the Pools boss said: “I don’t know why they feel hard done by because they could have been done by seven!

“They can moan about the penalty or the offside goal but I’m not bothered if they feel hard done or not, if they look at the game they’ll realise they got away with it.

“We’re due a decision go our way but we were unbelievably unlucky ourselves. We created so many chances but they’re a good side who got the basics right.

“Over the full game we were the better side and we deserved the point if not all three.”

Hignett pointed to Pools’ several missed chances as the main reason he was left frustrated with a point.

“To only score the one is disappointing and the lads are disappointed in there because they know they’ve done enough to have won the game comfortably and haven’t done it,” he added.

“The one criticism is we need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“Having said that, we have had to defend because they ask you questions. They’re a good side and you can see why they’ve got the results they’ve got.

“Their goal was a really good goal, it had to be. Their lad has dragged from his good left foot onto his right foot and put it top corner so fair play to him.