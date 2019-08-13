Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett sums up dressing room feeling following draw against AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United were 2-0 up an comfortable after 80-minutes against AFC Fylde – by 83-minutes it was 2-2.
Two stunning goals from Gime Toure put Pools in control before a quickfire double from Ryan Croasdale late on saw the visitors nick a point at Victoria Park.
Following the match, manager Craig Hignett summed up the mood in the United dressing room.
“We’re really disappointed, I think we all knew we played well enough and should have won the game,” he said.
“Their first goal was a joke, it's an offside one anyway but there's a foul in the build-up to it. It’s a tough one to take.
“When you concede two in the last few minutes it feels like a defeat but it’s not a defeat, it’s a draw against a very good side so we’ll have to take the point and move on.”