Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett unfazed by poor start
Craig Hignett is remaining calm and confident in his Hartlepool United squad despite their pointless start to the campaign.
Losses at home to Sutton United and away at Halifax Town may have early alarm bells ringing for some but the Pools boss insists that his squad are more than capable of turning things around.
Although his side are yet to get off the mark, the 49-year-old cut an upbeat and positive figure prior to Thursday’s training session as he joked about what would have to happen to make him panic.
“If we lost 10 in a row, that would make me panic!” Hignett laughed.
“Nothing really though, I know what I’ve got so I’m not going to panic because I know the league and I know what I’ve got in the dressing room.
“It’s just a case of getting the result, that first three points and then when they’ve got confidence in that then they’ll go on and have a decent run, I know that.
“Once we get that first win the confidence and consistency should follow. They need confidence in what they’re doing or belief because I know we’ve got good players here and they know that and they’re frustrated with the start they’ve had.
“But they also know that in games we’ve looked a good side at times. I don’t want to be a team where people say ‘they’re a good footballing side’ but we don’t achieve anything with it.
“I want to be a side who are ruthless in what we do.”