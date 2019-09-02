Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

The Pools team will travel over 10,000 miles over the course of the National League season and by Tuesday night they will have already totalled up over 1,400 miles within the opening month of the campaign.

After making the longest journey in the National League down to Torquay on Saturday, Craig Hignett’s side are on the road once again for the cross county trip to Barrow on Tuesday.

The 730-mile round-trip didn’t faze the United players at Plainmoor as they raced into an early lead through Jason Kennedy’s header before Peter Kioso sealed victory with a fine finish late on.

Flybe operates up to five flights a week from Newcastle to Exeter with fares from £36.99 including taxes and charges. Book now at flybe.com

While spending hours on the coach can be detrimental, Hignett insisted it’s not an excuse and pointed to one of Pools’ local rivals as a prime example.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve got loads of travelling this season but it’s not an excuse for us,” said the Hartlepool manager.

“You saw with us [at Torquay], we prepared properly and we got the result.

“Gateshead last year for example, sometimes they were getting up at four o’clock in the morning to get the coach to play a game the other end of the country and they’d go and win the game and come back on the same day.