Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett's great response when asked about Emirates FA Cup draw
Hartlepool United will find out their FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents this afternoon but Craig Hignett has other matters to attend to.
The draw will be made live on talkSport2 from 1:30pm with the ties taking place on Saturday, October 19. For Hignett, it’s a case of unfortunate timing.
He commented: “I’ve got my FA hearing today at Wembley so if I’m out of that hearing by the time the FA Cup draw is made then I’ll look out for it.”
The Pools boss is facing two misconduct charges following his dismissal against Dover Athletic a fortnight ago.
But that didn’t stop him making light of the situation as he joked: “If the draw is at Wembley then I might go and sabotage the draw and protest my ban!”
Still, Hignett is looking forward to taking part in the prestigious competition after previously stating the importance of a cup run in battling the club’s financial burdens.
“The FA Cup is a really good competition, I’ve got great memories of it as a player and it’s worth a few quid to the club as well so it’s important on a few fronts,” he added.
“I’ve got no dream draw for us at this stage, I just want us to get as far as we can in the competition.
“If we can get to the third round and get Liverpool away then I’ll take that. That will do me and it’ll do the club but they’re all hard games so we’ll just take it round by round and see what happens.”