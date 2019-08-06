Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett's responds to full-time criticism at Halifax Town
The travelling Hartlepool United fans were keen to voice their frustrations following the 2-0 defeat at Halifax Town on Tuesday night.
An impressive 574 Poolies made the journey to The Shay to witness second half goals from Josh Staunton and Tobi Sho-Silva condemn them to their second successive defeat to start the National League season.
Despite an improved start compared to Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sutton United, Pools couldn’t maintain the pressure or make their chances count as The Shaymen took full advantage.
And following the full-time whistle, an noticeable portion of the away section directed their understandable frustrations towards the Pools players and coaching staff.
Manager Craig Hignett responded: “Listen, you get that all the time with the result and I get [the frustration].
“Two games, you want a good start so from a fans point of view I can understand that. They’ve travelled a long way and they’re entitled to do what they do, I feel for them because none of us wanted the start we had but I’m not getting carried away.
“It’s only two games and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of times throughout the season when they’ll be clapping us off the pitch.”
“For the most part we played well, controlled the game but didn’t have the cutting edge. We won’t be pressing the panic button, that does not help anyone.”
United will now be looking to kick-start their season away at Maidenhead United this Saturday (3pm kick-off)