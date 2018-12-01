Hartlepool United manager hunt latest as former Newcastle and Sunderland man applies for post; ex-England midfielder also expresses interest

Hartlepool United are still considering their options as yet more applications to succeed Matthew Bates flood into the Super 6 Stadium.

The Mail understands Pools will take the weekend to assess the CVs they have already received and evaluate the availability of candidates before whittling down to a shortlist.

Former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark.

One manager who has put his hat in the ring to take the vacant post, is former Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham midfielder Lee Clark.

Clark made his intentions clear in the summer when Bates was handed the reins, with the ex-Huddersfield, Birmingham City and Blackpool manager keen to speak to the Pools hierarchy.

Back then no conversation is understood to have taken place. That has not stopped him expressing an interest this time.

Lee Clark at the Vic last season.

Clark was also linked with the post when Dave Jones got the job after the sacking of current caretaker Craig Hignett.

The 46-year-old's last job was with League One Bury, where he left in October 2017 with the club bottom of the fourth tier.

Clark is understood to be in the running to get the AFC Wimbledon job, as well as being linked with Shrewsbury Town and Eastleigh of late.

Paul Ince.

Caretaker and director of football Hignett stated exactly what Pools are looking for in their new boss recently.

He said: "We want experience of the league, experience of success, someone to work in our structure.

"Someone to work with the players that we have here – no wholesale changes.

"The right character, not someone who has been round the block. Moving forward they have to work to our plan.

"And we don’t want to be changing all the time. It's an attractive club because off it we are as good as safe in this league. Let’s not change at the drop of a hat. We won’t be influenced by outside factors, we make them for the good of the club. We won’t let anyone sway us to their way."

Pools are currently working through their raft of applications with the next 48 hours set to be crucial in the search.

Chief executive Mark Maguire is playing a key role in the process, with Hignett largely tied up in first-team duties at the request of chairman Raj Singh.

Any new manager will be given funds to bring in their own players, according to Hignett, as well as possibly a No 2.

Meanwhile, the Mail understands Paul Ince is also keen on taking over at Pools.

Ince was linked with the job the last two times it became vacant, with the former England international desperate to get back into football.

The 51-year-old, who played for Middlesbrough in a glittering career which included spells at Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter Milan, last managed Blackpool in 2014. He was assisted by former Sunderland hero Alex Rae in that posting.