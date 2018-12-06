Hartlepool United manager hunt: Lee Bradbury latest after Pools make approach for Havant & Waterlooville boss

Hartlepool United are keen on appointing Lee Bradbury but they fear a deal could be difficult to do for the Havant boss.

As reported by the BBC yesterday, Pools have made an approach for the former Portsmouth and Bournemouth player, who has impressed as a manager during his time on the south coast.

He is well regarded by the Pools hierarchy, so much so he has been placed right at the top of their managerial shortlist, which was drawn up at the start of the week.

And while Pools are keen to get permission to speak to the manager, they have reservations about whether a deal can be struck.

It is not clear what the sticking point may be, but compensation should not be an issue with caretaker Craig Hignett confirming last week that Pools are willing to stump up for the right man.

Relocation could be an issue, with Bradbury, both as a player and in the dugout, having spent much of his time in the south of England.

Bradbury is odds on with the bookies to land the job.

Meanwhile, the Mail has learned that managerial candidate Lee Clark is keen to talk to owner Raj Singh about the position.

It is not yet clear whether he is in the running for the post.

But Clark, along with former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn, has applied for the post.

The likes of Phil Brown and Paul Ince cannot yet be ruled out of the race to replace Matthew Bates, who was sacked after less than a year at the helm last week.

Hignett will take caretaker charge of the team for the second time on Saturday when Pools travel to Maidenhead United looking to end a seven-game losing run in the National League.