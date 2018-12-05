Hartlepool United manager hunt: Pools 'approach' bookies favourite Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury for talks

Hartlepool United are reported to have approached bookies favourite Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury for talks over the vacant manager's position

Bradbury, who has earned back to back promotions with Havant & Waterlooville, is the leading contender with bookmarkers for the post at the Super Six Stadium following Matthew Bates' sacking last week.

BBC Solent Sport are reporting Pools have made an approach.

Pools are understood to have drawn up a shortlist of candidates and remain on course to begin their interview process next week.

Read more: For the latest Pools manager news click here.

Craig Hignett will remain in caretaker charge for the trip to Maidenhead United this week, having been in the dugout for last weekend's disappointing home loss to Dagenham.

Earlier we revealed that tormer Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has put his name in the hat.

The Mail understands Redfearn has applied for the role, with the 53-year-old keen to get back into football after a stuttering season in the dugout.

Redfearn started the season as Liverpool women's coach but resigned after just one game - a 5-0 loss to Arsenal.

He has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United, where he was helping out with the under-23 side, following his Merseyside exit.

Read more: For the latest Pools manager news click here.

It is not clear whether Redfearn fits the bill for Pools, with the club understood to be looking to appoint a younger manager, who can, in their words, 'grow with the club'.

Redfearn follows former Birmingham City, Kilmarnock and Huddersfield Town boss Lee Clark in applying for the post.

Former England international Paul Ince has also expressed an interest.