Hartlepool United manager latest: Cash could prove sticking point in Pools' boss hunt as talks start with candidates

Compensation could prove the major stumbling block in Hartlepool United's move for Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury.

Pools are keen to move quickly to replace sacked Matthew Bates and earmarked Bradbury as one of a select few capable of the task.

As reported in the Mail yesterday, though, the deal is not as straight forward as it may seem.

While the move from south to north does not appear to be an issue at this stage for Bradbury, who has spent the majority of his career near the south coast, cash could be the major sticking point.

The Mail understands Havant are seeking substantial compensation from Pools in order to appoint their manager.

And while Raj Singh has made it clear privately that he is open to paying for the right man, it remains to be seen whether he will stump up the kind of money being talked about for former Bournemouth manager Bradbury.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has applied for the post and is understood to have held talks with Pools with regards the vacancy.

Meanwhile, former Premier League manager Phil Brown is NOT on Hartlepool United's managerial shortlist.

The Mail understands Pools have ruled out the possibility of approaching the South Shields-born boss, who has been out of work since leaving Swindon Town last month.

The 59-year-old played for Hartlepool between 1978 and 1985.

As a coach, his most notable achievement was getting Hull City promoted to the Premier League.