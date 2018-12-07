Hartlepool United manager latest: Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury reacts after Pools approach

Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury insists he won't be distracted this weekend despite an approach from Hartlepool United.

It was revealed earlier this week that Pools had asked to speak to the 43-year-old, who is favourite to replace Matthew Bates at the Super 6 Stadium.

Pools have been given permission to speak to Bradbury but the Hawks boss says he is fully focused on his side's next game.

Havant host bottom of the table Braintree Town in National League this weekend, an important game for both sides.

"Out of respect for both clubs my energies are all going into beating Braintree," said Bradbury.

"I won't allow myself to get sidetracked. It is the only way I know to do the job.

"Since day one I have given 100 per cent to the cause and nothing has changed that.

"The same applies to the players who must be prepared to go out there and get the job done.

Havant are 19th in the National League, one point above the drop zone, and Bradbury knows the importance of Saturday's game.

"This is a massive game for us and an opportunity to put greater distance between us and our opponents," he added.

"We are seven points ahead of them and must aim to extend that still further."