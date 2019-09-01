Hartlepool United midfielder Jason Kennedy reveals goal target after getting of the mark at Torquay United

Jason Kennedy netted his first goal for Hartlepool United in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Torquay.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 16:26
Jason Kennedy of Hartlepool United warms up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The summer arrival, who scored three from midfield during pre-season, got off the mark in the National League with a close range header to give Pools an early lead.

Ahead of the new season, Kennedy revealed his goal target for the campaign as he commented: “I would like to get into double figures, I always give myself that target.

“The season before I got injured was the first time in my career that I’d scored more than 10. But I think as long as you get into the box, the chances will come your way so hopefully I can achieve that again here.

“It’s always nice to get a few goals under your belt in pre-season but it’s when the competitive season starts when you really want to pick those goals up.”