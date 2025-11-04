Hartlepool United drop points after disappointing draw with Morecambe

Frank Reid

Hartlepool United and Morecambe share the point, write PA.

Hartlepool and Morecambe were forced to share the spoils following a 1-1 draw in the National League.

Pools went ahead after just three minutes when Adam Campbell lofted the ball over goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and the forward came close to adding a second shortly afterwards, firing inches wide.

Blackman was called into action again to deny Danny Johnson and Ludwig Francillette nodded over for Morecambe just before half-time.

The Shrimps levelled five minutes after the break when Admiral Muskwe slotted home from the penalty spot and Blackman made a vital stoppage-time save from Campbell’s effort before Nathan Sheron’s follow-up attempt was cleared.