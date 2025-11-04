Hartlepool United team news ahead of Morecambe test with update on key player

Adam Cook, The Corner Photography

Hartlepool United team and injury news ahead of Morecambe National League test.

Managerless Hartlepool United face Morecambe in the National League this evening, with Nicky Featherstone sweating on the fitness of a key player.

Pools are still yet to replace Simon Grayson in the dug-out with a permanent appointment with fans also still waiting for an update on the process from club chiefs. While the wait drags on, the football returns this evening (KO 7.45pm) after a free weekend for Pools.

And interim boss Featherstone says that Luke Charman is "touch-and-go" for Tuesday night's visit of strugglers Morecambe. The attacker, who has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season, was seen leaving Victoria Park on crutches after trudging off 81 minutes into the much-needed win over Solihull Moors Saturday before last. The versatile 27-year-old can operate anywhere across the front line.

"We've got a couple that are touch-and-go for Tuesday," Featherstone told The Red Radio last week.

"We've still got three or four days until the game so, hopefully, with the extra time that we've got between the games that will give us the best possible chance to get them back out there.

"Luke is one of those who are touch-and-go. It's not broken, so that's positive. He's not been out on the training pitch since Saturday, so we'll assess him and give him the best chance possible to be involved on Tuesday. If not, I think he should be back and available for the Halifax game."

Morecambe are second bottom with 11 points from 15 games. Pools are 10th on 22 points.

What has Nicky Featherstone said ahead of Hartlepool United v Morecambe?

Speaking to the club website ahead of the break in fixtures, Featherstone said: “I think it’s a brilliant opportunity to get the lads in and working on a lot of the things that we want to do moving forward.

“I think it’s an opportunity to work some of the lads that haven’t played many games in previous weeks, so I think it’s quite positive that we’ve got a bit of a break now. There are loads of opportunities to work on a lot of things.”

