Gateshead made a major announcement on Friday after holding takeover talks with former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Takeover talk continues to dominate at Hartlepool United and their North East and National League rivals Gateshead.

And there was a major development at Gateshead on Friday after the club announced talks over a potential takeover by a consortium led by former Sunderland and Everton striker Victor Anichebe has come to an end after an agreement could not be reached.

The group initially showed interest in purchasing the National League club last year and talks between the relevant parties intensified since the turn of the year, with some suggesting the deal could become ‘the quickest takeover in the history of football’.

Anichebe was a persistent presence at the International Stadium for a period of the second half of the season - and although the former Black Cats striker and his consortium were not named in a statement, it now appears his attempts to take charge of the Heed have now come to a disappointing end. However, there was one major change announced at Gateshead on Friday after they revealed chairman Neil Pinkerton has stepped down from his role with immediate effect after spending the last six years guiding the club he has supported throughout his life.

After helping rescue the Heed after they were taken to with 72 hours of going out of business during the second half of the 2018/19 season, Pinkerton was named as chairman as part of a supporter-led takeover. After overseeing the appointment of former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson and guiding the club through the Covid-19 pandemic, the first success of Pinkerton’s chairmanship came with a National League North title win in 2022 and a first ever Wembley win followed with last season’s FA Trophy final victory against Solihull Moors.

Pinkerton’s time in charge has not been without its challenges as Williamson and successor Rob Elliot were tempted away by offers from EFL clubs and several Gateshead players have also earned moves into League One and League Two. There was major disappointment last season as the Heed were removed from the National League play-offs as an issue with the security of tenure at the International Stadium meant the club failed to meet the criteria to compete in the EFL.

Earlier this week, after a deeply disappointing second half to the season, Gateshead missed out on a place in the play-offs after their campaign came to a close with a goalless home draw with Southend United. Club captain Greg Olley and manager Carl Magnay called for clarity over the club’s future in the aftermath of the game - and the Heed have now moved to update supporters on where they stand in a lengthy statement released on Friday morning.

In the statement, Pinkerton said of his decision to step down: “My decision to step aside has been made with a heavy heart, but it has been a long time in the making, and it is a personal choice. It has taken significant effort to maintain status quo since I was elected in 2019, and I want to personally thank my colleagues, board members, shareholders, fellow volunteers, supporters, and sponsors for their unwavering commitment to the club.

“The recent successes of Gateshead are unprecedented and should not be underestimated – this is a club built on a strong culture and ethos, making it truly unique. Gateshead Football Club will always be part of my DNA, and I will continue to support it unconditionally.”

Current vice-chairman Bernard McWilliams will step into the role with immediate effect and the former Gateshead Soul chairman has already held a meeting with manager - and former Hartlepool United player - Magnay and head of recruitment Luke Clark to agree ‘a clear remit and vision’ as they look to move on from what can be considered to be a disappointing season.