Hartlepool United news: AFC Fylde team news plus Pools women score six against Rotherham

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's trip to AFC Fylde.

Pools will be looking to record back-to-back wins in the National League for the first time since September, following Saturday's 3-2 victory over Dover.

Defender Peter Kioso is available again after completing a two-game suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards.

Fellow defender Aaron Cunningham also missed Saturday's victory, after picking up a calf injury, and will be assessed for the game at Mill Farm.

Pools captain Carl Magnay remains out following a knee surgery while Conor Newton is also absent with a knee issue.

Promotion-chasing Fylde saw midfielder Daniel Bradley return during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Defender Luke Burke missed the clash though, and has now sat out the Coasters' last seven league games with a hamstring injury

After Pools' thrilling comeback against Dover, there was more good news for the club's women side on Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Gibbon-Hayes' side thrashed Rotherham 6-1 at Dyke House thanks to a Caitlin Bates hat-trick.

Jade Pye scored twice while Jenni Duffy-Smith also got on the score-sheet, as all six goals were scored inside 31 minutes.

“It was a very positive first half and some of the football we played was on another level,” said Gibbon-Hayes after the game.

“But in the second half with the wind behind us we couldn’t get our game going and were a bit sloppy at times – I think maybe some of the girls switched off because the game was dead really.

“If we play the kind of football we did in the first half then I think we’ll cause problems for every team at this level and some from the level above too."