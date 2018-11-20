Hartlepool United news: Pools cut FA Cup ticket prices, Gillingham team news plus youth team latest

Hartlepool United have cut ticket prices for their FA Cup first round replay against Gillingham.

Supporters can buy tickets at a discounted price for Wednesday's game at the Super 6 Stadium, which have been set at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for under 19s.

Matthew Bates will be hoping to reach the second round of the competition, where his side would face a trip to either Sutton United or Slough Town.

The Pools boss could recall defenders Andrew Davies and Carl Magnay to face the Gills, with both available for selection again after serving suspensions.

Davies received a three-game ban following his red card at Wrexham, while captain Magnay missed Sunday's game against Barnet after picking up five yellow cards.

Aside from Luke Williams, who is still recovering from a knee surgery, Bates should have a fully-fit squad to choose from to face the League One outfit.

Elsewhere, Pools' youth team were beaten 2-0 by Chesterfield on Saturday lunchtime.

Ian McGuckin’s side started the game on the front foot but were unable to take their chances at Blackhall.

After the game McGuckin said: “From the off the tempo we played at wasn’t what we done in previous weeks.

“Having said that, we had more than enough chances to win the game but we just looked jaded today and didn’t play with as much fluency as I know we can and we fell short as a result."

“At half-time we talked about needing a spark and the penalty could have provided that but the long delay between the award and him taking it didn’t help and it wasn’t a great penalty.

“The lads gave everything again, you can’t question the effort and application but we weren’t our usual selves on the day.”