Hartlepool United appoint former Pools defender to new coaching role

Hartlepool United have appointed a former defender to a new coaching role

Gary Liddle is back at Pools - but this time as lead professional development phase coach within the academy structure.

Liddle, who will combine the role along with his Whitby Town manager role, made 364 appearances over three previous playing spells at Pools. Club officials say in his new role, Liddle will be “working closely with academy players and staff, utilising the knowledge and experience gained from 800 appearances across a 22-year playing career to drive the development of future Pools talent”.

The 39-year old - who retired from playing in February this year - is currently in the process of completing his UEFA A Licence. He moved into coaching last season with Whitby Town, before being appointed manager in October 2024. Under his management Whitby Town finished 16th in the Northern Premier League and while there he worked with Pools youth players Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy, Alfie Steel and Joe Aungiers.

Reacting to his return, Liddle said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to the football club for a fourth spell, this time in a coaching capacity. It’s obviously a club I hold close – a club I love – and I’m really happy to be given the opportunity by Joe and Alex to be here again.

“When Joe got in touch about the possibility of a position being available, it was obviously something I was really keen to do alongside my current role as Whitby Town manager. I look forward to working with Alex and his staff to continue the excellent ongoing work with nurturing the best young talent the club has, and hopefully guiding those players to become as privileged as I was in playing for this great football club and its fans. I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing everyone again.”

Meanwhile, academy manager, Alex Cross said: “It is great to welcome Gary back to the club and to have him on board with the academy. The players and staff will benefit from his playing experience and knowledge of the club, of which I have no doubt will help aid the development of our young players.

“With Gary starting out in his coaching career, it seems to be the perfect time for all parties, whilst he combines his role at Whitby Town with coaching our academy players.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United academy are currently also recruiting for a part time Professional Development Phase coach, to assist Gary and the team. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Applications for a casual minibus driver (D1 licence necessary) are also welcomed and CV’s should be sent to [email protected].